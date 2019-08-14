Floyd Avenue duplex fire displaces six residents, firefighters aid small dog

Six people were displaced from duplex units when a fire spread from a garage into living areas on Wednesday night, Aug. 13, 2019.

Six people were displaced by a garage fire that spread to other areas of a Floyd Avenue duplex Wednesday night, the Modesto Fire Department reported. No one was injured, and firefighters found in one of the units an unharmed small dog, which was reunited with its owners when they returned home.

The fire was reported about 8:40 p.m. on the 1400 block of Floyd. First crew arrived to find heavy fire in the garage. Because of the fire volume and threats to neighboring homes, a second alarm was sounded.

Modesto firefighters were joined by the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District. Crews knocked down the main body of fire in the garage, then worked to extinguish areas to which it had spread. It did not extend beyond the duplex.

Firefighters did salvage work in both units to limit damage to occupants’ belongings.

The cause is under investigation.