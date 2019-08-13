House fire kills unidentified person in Columbia area, Sheriff’s Office reports

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

A house fire in the Columbia area Tuesday morning killed an unidentified person, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported.

It happened on Calle Quartz Road near Adelleana Lane, in mountainous terrain about three miles northeast of Columbia State Historical Park.

The house was fully engulfed in flame, said an email from Sgt. Andrea Benson, a department spokeswoman. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An autopsy will determine the identity of the victim and the cause of death, Benson said.

We will update this story as information is available.