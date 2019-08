A large haystack caught fire Monday in the Denair Fire Protection District.

Details on the exact location and size of the blaze were not immediately available. The neighboring Turlock Fire Department reported in a Facebook post that it was assisting.

The fire was amid stacked bales of hay and near piles of dairy feed kept under tarpaulins.

