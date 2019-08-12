Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/13/19)

MODESTO

What: YCCD Board of Trustees Special Meeting

When: Wednesday, 1 p.m.

Where: YCCD District Office, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.

Info: A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees will precede the Regular Board meeting at 1:00 p.m. in the District Office Meeting Room A. The Board Regular Meeting, closed Session at 3 p.m. and open session at 5:30 p.m. Info: 209-575-6509 or visit www.yosemite.edu or www.boarddocs.com.

What: Back to School Haircuts for Kids

When: Wednesday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m..

Where: Cutting Edge Barber Academy, 425 Maze Blvd.

Info: Free back to school haircuts for kids will be provided by Cutting Edge Barber Academy. Haircuts will be given on a first come, first served basis. There will also be a school supply giveaway. Info: contact Tony Madrigal 209-579-4776 or email Deanna Garcia at deanna.garcia@sbcglobal.net.

What: Women Techmakers at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to Women Techmakers on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. Guest Luz Gutierrez, is a gamer and owner of The Gaming Hub in Modesto. Participants should bring own laptop. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events or visit www.meetup.com/GDG-Modesto-Google-Developer-Group/events.

What: Stanislaus County DCC Open Seat

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Deadline: Aug. 30

Info: The Stanislaus County Democratic Central Committee has two open seats in District 3 of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. District 3 includes west Modesto, south Salida and north of Westley/Grayson. Registered Democrats who live in District 3 and are interested in this seats should contact the SCDCC Board President Jessica Self at Jessica_self@live.com.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Calaveras Fair Livestock Rules Suggestions

When: Deadline, Friday, Aug. 23

Where: Calaveras Fairgrounds, 2465 Gun Club Road

Info: The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee is seeking input on rule changes for the 2020 Livestock Show and Sale. The livestock committee will be reviewing rule suggestions at the August committee meeting. Final rule changes are then approved by the fair board. Rules can be stricter than state rules but not more lenient. Rules suggestions are due Friday, Aug. 23. Info: mail suggestions to P.O. Box 489, Angels Camp, 95222 or email laurie@frogtown.org.

OAKDALE

What: Oakdale Town Hall

When: Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. 2nd Ave.

Info: Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen will host a Town Hall in Oakdale. Guest speakers will include California State Assemblyman Heath Flora, California State Senator Andreas Borgeas, City of Oakdale Mayor J.R. McCarty and Oakdale Irrigation District Board President Tom Orvis. Info: Evelyn Starman at 209-525-6464 or email StarmanE@stancounty.com.

PATTERSON

What: Safe Kids Stanislaus Car Seat Event

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Where:Save Mart Parking Lot, 1035 Sperry Road

Info: Safe Kids Stanislaus, in association with Doctors Medical Center and Stanislaus County Police Activities League, is hosting free car seat checks in honor of CSO Raschel Johnson. Learn how to install your child’s car seat or booster seat. Bring: Car seat, child who rides in the seat, child seat instruction manual and vehicle owner’s manual. Info: contact Krista Deans at 209-576-3569 or email krista.deans@tenethealth.com.

.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season Saturdays Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

TURLOCK

What: Seniors Town Hall

When: Wednesday, 2:15-3:15 p.m.

Where: Paramount Courts Senior Living, 3791 Crowell Road

Info: Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) will host a Seniors Town Hall. Town halls give folks in the Central Valley an opportunity to make their voices heard, ask questions about what’s happening in Washington, and get help with federal issues. The workshop will address the emergency care, which is the most common issue Central Valley veterans seek assistance with from Rep. Harder. Info: visit official website or Facebook page.

25 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds would play host to Christian Music concert on Aug. 20, 1994. The theme was, “Coming Together in Jesus” and it would feature 40 music groups and a combined church choir. Local performers included singer Tab Lagow of Ceres, vocalist Dee Dee Marie, Worship Band of Big Valley Grace Community Church, Modesto and many others.