Local and state officials to share priorities at Oakdale town hall

Kristin Olsen, former Republican leader in the state Assembly and current Stanislaus County supervisor. Fresno Bee file

Elected officials from local and state government will speak and answer questions at a town hall meeting Thursday in Oakdale.

Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen said the event is an opportunity to meet with constituents and listen to their ideas for improving the community.

“With representatives from the city, county, state and water district, we will be able to cover a wide array of important topics,” Olsen said in a news release. Olsen represents the Oakdale and Riverbank area on the county Board of Supervisors.

The town hall will begin at 6 p.m. in the Gene Bianchi Community Center, at 110 S. Second Ave.

Olsen will speak at the town hall along with state Sen. Andreas Borgeas of the 8th Senate District; Assemblyman Heath Flora of the 12th District; Oakdale Mayor J.R. McCarty; and Tom Orvis, president of the Oakdale Irrigation District board.

The panel members will discuss local issues and legislative priorities. It’s also a chance for Oakdale residents to have their concerns addressed and hear directly from local and state officials, Olsen said.

“Meeting members of our community is important, and this meeting will assist all of us in listening to the concerns of our constituents,” McCarty said.

Residents with questions about the free event may contact Evelyn Starman at StarmanE@stancounty.com or 209-525-6464.