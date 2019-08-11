Read all about it: Demand for MPA’s “Newsies” brings another show

Modesto Performing Arts will present “Newsies.” aalfaro@modbee.com

Thanks to high ticket demand, an additional performance has been added to the Modesto Performing Arts production of “Newsies.”

A Sunday, Aug. 18, show will be offered at 7 p.m. in addition to the planned 2 p.m. performance.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York, “Newsies” is based on the 1992 Disney movie — starring Christian Bale — and inspired by a true story, according to director and MPA founder Paul Tischer.

The musical is based on incidents that occurred when newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer decided to raise the price of his newspapers at the expense of the newsboys who sold them on New York street corners.

The production is being held at the Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto. Tickets are $21-$38. See www.galloarts.org.