Stanislaus County sheriff’s investigators looking for missing teen girl

Janet Fernandez

Stanislaus County sheriff’s officials on Friday afternoon were searching for a 17-year-old girl who had not been seen since Wednesday evening, when she left her home with an unknown person.

Investigators consider Janet Fernandez to be at risk because of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post. They said she voluntarily left her home with the unknown person.

Authorities ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call Detective Layton at (209) 525-7094 or call 911 immediately if she is spotted.

