Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/07/19)

MODESTO

What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon

When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.

Info: Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools Scott Kuykendall will discuss educational issues that affect Latinos. Mexican buffet served. Cost is $20. Tickets and table reservations are available along with other sponsorships. Info: contact Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.

What: Memory and Physical Health Program

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Casa de Modesto, 1745 Eldena Way.

Info: Hosted by Casa de Modesto Retirement Center and presented by Alzheimer’s Association and Stanislaus County Healthy Againg, “How to Super Charge Your Health and Stay Safe”. The program will include topics on brain health, fall prevention, young at heart - maintaining independence and an exercise program. Lunch provided. Space is limited, RSVP is requested by Saturday, Aug. 10. Info: to RSVP contact Liane Reyes at 209-529-4950 or email marketing@casademodesto.org.

What: Edible Extravaganza

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Modesto Centre Plaza, 1000 L St.

Info: The Center for Human Services invites the community to the 33rd annual fundraiser, Edible Extravaganza. This food and beverage show will feature best in show among the vendors, special drawings and live music. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door and can be purchased online at www.centerforhumanservices.org/edible, or at the Center for Human Services Modesto office at 2000 W. Briggsmore Ave., or by calling 209-526-1476.

LOS BANOS

What: National Health Center Week

When: Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Los Banos Health Center, 821 Texas Ave.

Info: Golden Valley Health Centers invites the community to a week’s long series of free events at each of its health clinics in Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties. At the Los Banos Health Center, Patient Appreciation Family Event. Info: Yamilet Valladolid at 209-522-1010 ext. 3915 or email yvalladolid@gvhc.org or visit www.gvhc.org.

MANTECA

What: National Health Center Week

When: Thursday, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Manteca Health Center, 302 Northgate Dr.

Info: Golden Valley Health Centers invites the community to a week’s long series of free events at each of its health clinics in Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties. At the Manteca Health Center, Stakeholder Appreciation Mixer. Info: Yamilet Valladolid at 209-522-1010 ext. 3915 or email yvalladolid@gvhc.org or visit www.gvhc.org.

RIPON

What: Ripon Garden Club Meeting

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Where: American Legion Hall, 206 Stockton Ave.

Info: The Ripon Garden Club’s monthly meetings are the first Wednesday of each month. Guests may attend for free or become a member for $20/year. Also learn about the club’s annual garden stroll set for Saturday, Sept. 7; tickets $25 for adults and $10 for children under 12, no strollers. Info: garden stroll email Megan Kuhn at mkkuhn@ucdavis.edu or for club meetings and annual garden stroll visit www.RiponGardenClub.org.

SONORA

What: Tuolumne County Historical Society

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road

Info: The Tuolumne County Historical Society (TCHS) will host a presentation on Michael E. LaSalle’s new book, “No Trail to Follow, the First Wagon Party to California in 1841”. LaSalle uses the diaries of John Bidwell and James John to describe the journey across the West from Missouri in May 1841. The TCHS meeting will be in the Community Room at the Tuolumne County Library and is open to all interested members of the community. Admission is free, with light refreshments available. For more information contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.

TWAIN HARTE

What: Twain Harte A La Carte

When: Saturday, Sept. 7, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Eproson Park, 22901 Meadow Dr.

Info: Soroptimist International of Twain Harte invites the community to its 23rd annual Twain Harte a la Carte featuring wine and gourmet food. The event includes gift baskets and certificates, silent auction, opportunity drawings for wagons of wine; along with a live auction and music by Stompbox. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Twain Harte branch of El Dorado Savings Bank, at the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce or visit www.twainhartesoroptimist.org , or call 209-536-9227 or email twainhartesoroptimist@gmail.com.

