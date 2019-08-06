Out-of-control burn pile fire in Salida spreads to wine grapes

Out of control burn pile in Salida spreads to wine grapes Several acres of wine grapes were destroyed when a burn pile got out of control in Salida, CA on Tuesday. The fire began spreading from the burn pile on Chapman Road, south of Kiernan Avenue, at about noon Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Several acres of wine grapes were destroyed when a burn pile got out of control in Salida, CA on Tuesday. The fire began spreading from the burn pile on Chapman Road, south of Kiernan Avenue, at about noon

Several acres of wine grapes were destroyed when a burn pile fire got out of control in Salida on Tuesday.

The fire began spreading from the burn pile on Chapman Road, south of Kiernan Avenue, at about noon, said Salida Fire Capt. Pat Burns.

He said the fire burned as many as five acres, mostly vineyard, and threatened a home. Firefighters stopped the forward progress on the fire at about 1:30 p.m.

The Modesto and Ripon Fire departments and Westport and Woodland Avenue fire districts assisted Salida in battling the fire.