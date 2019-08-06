Driver in three-vehicle crash east of Riverbank tells CHP he fell asleep

Scene of three-vehicle crash outside Modesto Three drivers and two passengers escaped serious injury in a collision at Albers and Claribel roads Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2019, the California Highway Patrol reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Three drivers and two passengers escaped serious injury in a collision at Albers and Claribel roads Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2019, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Four people escaped serious injury in a three-car collision east of Riverbank, caused because one of the drivers apparently nodded off, the California Highway Patrol reported at the scene.

The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Albers and Claribel roads. It involved a maroon Dodge Nitro compact SUV, a small silver Ford SUV and a small white Ford sedan.

The sedan was in the northbound through lane of Albers, stopped at a red light at Claribel, with the Nitro stopped behind it, CHP officer Richard Kennell said. The driver of the Ford SUV was heading north on Albers at an undetermined speed, approaching the vehicles from behind. Based on the driver’s statement to officers, he appears to have fallen asleep, Kennell said.

The light turned green and the sedan and Nitro had just begun moving forward when the silver SUV struck the Nitro from behind. The impact caused the Nitro to veer right, hit the sedan and then overturn. The Nitro came to rest on its roof. The silver SUV veered left and came to rest in the intersection, Kennell said.

The Nitro and sedan drivers were alone in their vehicles, the officer said. The driver of the silver SUV had two passengers.

No identifying information on those involved was immediately available. Information on the number hurt also was not available, but Kennell said all injuries were minor.

Emergency personnel directed traffic during the investigation and cleanup. The intersection was fully clear about 12:45 p.m.

Kennell said drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the collision.