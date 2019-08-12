Names of Note: Modesto VFW had a potholed parking lot. Donors smooth things over

The Veterans of Foreign Wars hall in Modesto, California, got a newly paved parking lot thanks to G. Hedgecock Inc. and other donors in July 2019.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars hall in Modesto has a newly paved parking lot, thanks to a local contractor and other donors.

G. Hedgecock Inc. did the work at about half price, said Kevin Aqueche, commander of Post 3199 on West Hatch Road. The 38,000-square-foot lot had remained badly potholed even after the post rebuilt from a 2009 fire that destroyed an earlier hall.

“G. Hedgecock Inc. has a strong commitment to supporting and developing our beloved Modesto community,” Field Superintendent Mike Kirkpatrick said in an email. “The VFW parking lot was a perfect opportunity to provide our services for such a deserving group.”

The post also raised money from sources such as a chili cookoff and the Realtors for Veterans program at Century 21 M&M and Associates.

“The veterans of the post can’t believe how great it turned out,” Aqueche said.

GHI also donated rock for the foundation when the hall was rebuilt a decade ago.

The VFW post helps veterans in need and provides honor guards for parades and other events. The hall is a place for members to socialize and is rented out to other users.

Learning to govern

Fourteen high school students took part in Boys State and Girls State through the sponsorship of American Legion Modesto Post 74. The multi-day programs give teens hands-on experience in how state and local government works.

The boys event took place at Sacramento State University. It included Brandon Fullerton of Davis High School, Michael Magallez of Modesto Christian, Gavin Ryan of Central Catholic, Nicolae Vaughn of Downey and Ibrahim Dagner, Darshan Vijaykumar and Liam Willerup of Modesto High.

Girls State was at Claremont McKenna College, east of Los Angeles. The local delegates were Alexis Castaneda of Downey, Paige Gile of Enochs, Elyse Gray of Davis, Piya Madden of Modesto High, Aminan Manning of Johansen, Shannon Paulson of Gregori and Sophia Tallcott of Beyer.

