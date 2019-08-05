Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/06/19)

MODESTO

What: Back to School Haircuts for Kids

When: Wednesday, 3-6 p.m.

Where: At Well Blended Barber Shop, 1050 N Carpenter Rd.

Info: Free back to school haircuts for kids will be provided by Well Blended Barber Shop. Haircuts will be given on a first come, first served basis. There will also be a school supply giveaway. Info: contact Joe Gonzales 209-305-1719 or Tony Madrigal 209-579-4776.

What: Code Night at ValleyWorx

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road

Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to Code Night on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. Learn to work on Free Code Camp, get help on projects and more. Participants should bring their own laptop. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.

What: Golf Fore Community Hospice Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road

Info: Community Hospice celebrates its 40th anniversary with the 18th annual tournament, a four-person scramble format. Entry fees include a hosted lunch, a plated dinner, a live and silent auction and more. Early bird entry fee is $200 per person/$800 per foursome. After Sept. 1, the entry fee will be $225 per person/$900 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. To register, visit give.hospiceheart.org or contact the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.

What: Wild West Jeans and Jewels Gala

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Durrer Barn, 3500 Dunn Road

Info: Benefit programs for the Society for disAbilities. Tickets start at $100; sponsorships at $500. The event is strictly 21 and over. To purchase tickets visit societyfordisabilities.org, while supplies last. Info: including sponsorship, tickets, donation of auction items or to volunteer, Sasha Harris, 209-524-3536 ext. 3511 or email Sasha@societyfordisabilities.org.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: The community is invited to the Angels Camp Farmers Markets and experience vendors, music and fun. Blu’cidity will provide live music; the featured winery is Milliare Winery with the special event being “Tomato Fest.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 Foutth St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

OAKDALE

What: Concerts in the Park

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Dorada Park, 600 N 2nd Ave.

Info: This week’s entertainment will be provided by The Guy Dossi Band; Blues and Rock. It is suggested to bring your own seating and snacks. Glass containers and bottles are not permitted in the park. Info: call the Oakdale Chamber of Commerce at 209-847-2244 or visit www.oakdalechamber.com/concerts-in-the-park.

PATTERSON

What: National Health Center Week

When: Wednesday, 10 a.m. & 3 p.m.

Where: Golden Valley Health Center, 9235 E. Braodway St.

Info: Golden Valley Health Centers invites the community to a week’s long series of free events at each of its health clinics in Stanislaus, San Joaquin and Merced counties. At the Planada Health Center, a Children’s Health Day; and at 3 p.m., in the Patterson Community Center, focus Agricultural Worker Health Day. Info: Yamilet Valladolid at 209-522-1010 ext. 3915 or email yvalladolid@gvhc.org or visit www.gvhc.org.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by live games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

25 YEARS AGO: The city of Modesto presented its plan on how it would pay for the infrastructure for the planned community of Village I. The city planned to add $19,500 to the cost of an average residential home for public services. A 90-page document by the city outlined how the $190 million raised would be utilized for roads, parks, storm and sewer systems and schools.