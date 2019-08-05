Coroner IDs Ceres man killed in crash down Highway 99 embankment

A22-year-old Ceres man, Israel Capuchin, was ejected from his car as it crashed down the southbound Highway 99 embankment south of the Briggsmore-Carpenter overpass on Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019. He required CPR and was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died. jfarrow@modbee.com

The 22-year-old Ceres man killed Sunday morning in a crash down a Highway 99 embankment has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Israel Capuchin.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. off southbound 99 just before the North Ninth Street overpass.

A California Highway Patrol news release issued Monday said Capuchin was in the fast lane when, for unknown reasons, he allowed his 1988 Chevrolet sedan to cross all lanes of southbound traffic and go off the west edge of the highway. As the car went down the embankment toward Ninth Street, it struck several trees as it overturned.

Capuchin, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected. Emergency personnel found him lying near the car. CPR was performed and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, but did not survive his injuries.

The news release said it has not yet been determined if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

Officer Thomas Olsen said in a text to The Bee on Sunday, ““The CHP would like to remind everyone that seat belts, when worn properly, have the ability to save lives.”