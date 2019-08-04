Want to travel by air without TSA inspecting your shoes? Modesto event could help

The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds Transportation Security Administration officers have kept a lot of dangerous and often times wacky items off of commercial aircraft this year. Here is their list of the top 10 most unusual finds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Transportation Security Administration officers have kept a lot of dangerous and often times wacky items off of commercial aircraft this year. Here is their list of the top 10 most unusual finds.

Modesto Airport will host an Aug. 12-16 event that helps low-risk travelers get through security checks quickly.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration will take applications for a program that eases the way for these passengers at more than 200 airports around the country.

Modesto is not among them because it currently does not have regular passenger service, Airport Manager Gabe da Silva said Friday. But area residents still can apply here and use the program elsewhere, he said.

The program, TSA PreCheck, has an $85 application fee and certifies fliers for five years. They can avoid the requirements for inspecting shoes, laptops, belts, light outerwear and personal products such as shampoo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The rules came about after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, which involved four hijacked planes.

Interested fliers can start the process by visiting the program website, www.tsa.gov/precheck, and making an appointment at the Modesto Airport. During the event, the TSA will do a background check that includes fingerprinting.

The agency reports that more than 7 million people already take part in the program. In July, 93 percent of them spent fewer than five minutes at checkpoints.