Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (08/02/19)

MODESTO

What: Korean War Veterans, Post 316 Meeting

When: Monday, 1 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veteran’s Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite #15

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Info: The Korean War Veterans, Post 316 will be holding its monthly meeting. Post 316 invites any service member who served in during the Korean War and any veterans who served in the Korean Defense Forces. For more information contact Ernest Lewis at 209-523-7387 and please leave a message.

What: Latino Community Roundtable Luncheon

When: Thursday, Aug. 8 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The Red Event Center, 921 Eighth St.

Info: Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools Scott Kuykendall will discuss educational issues that affect Latinos. Mexican buffet served. Cost is $20. Tickets and table reservations are available along with other sponsorships. Contct Amanda Duran at 209-287-9347, or Aaron Anguiano at 209-567-1040.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Coffee Talk Tuesday

When: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Angels Camp Business Association, 300 S. Main St.

Info: The Angels Camp Business Association invites the community to its monthly chat over coffee. Network and share ideas while chatting with local business owners and organization members. Coffee will be provided. You do not need to be an Angels Camp Business Association member to attend. Info: contact Jessica at 209-736-1333 or email info@angelscampbusiness.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

CERES

What: CD-10 Office Hours

When: Saturday, 1:30-3 p.m.

Where: Center for Human Services, 1317 Grandview Ave.

Info: Rep. Josh Harder and his office will host office hours at the Center for Human Services in Ceres. The representative will meet with constituents, one-on-one, no appointment necessary. Info: visit harder.house.gov/town-halls, to RSVP, or visit Harder’s Facebook page. Constituents who have signed up for Rep. Harder’s e-newsletter program will also receive an email invitation.

OAKDALE

What: Concerts in the Park

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Dorada Park, 600 N 2nd Ave.

Info: The Oakdale Chamber of Commerce and the City of Oakdale are offering free in the park, all members of the family welcome. This week’s entertainment will be provided by The Heidi Brunk Band; rock, pop country and Motown. It is suggested to bring your own seating and snacks. Glass containers and bottles are not permitted in the park. Info: call the Chamber at 209-847-2244 or visit www.oakdalechamber.com/concerts-in-the-park.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday starting Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games, followed by games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

SONORA

What: UCCE Open Garden Day

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Cassina High School campus, 251 S. Barretta St.

Info: The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding an Open Garden Day at the demonstration garden at Cassina High School. Open Garden Days are held the first Saturday of the month, rain or shine. Activities are for all age levels. Info: contact the UCCE office at 209-533-5695 or visit ucanr.edu/sites/Tuolumne_County_Master_Gardeners.

TURLOCK

What: Sunshine Club weekly luncheon

When: Mondays, 1 p.m.

Where: IHOP, 1625 Countryside Dr.

Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost a loved one. Meet people who understand what suddenly being alone really means. The lunch is no-host. Info: Darlene at 209-668-6792.

Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, 948 11th Street, Suite 300, Modesto, 95354; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.

75 YEARS AGO: Modesto Mayor Carl W. Shannon proclaimed that Sunday, Aug. 6, 1944 would be “C” Day. C-Day or Cannery Day was a campaign to encourage local residents to volunteer to work in the canneries during the peak of the harvest season. The program included music provided by the Western Defense Command Band and Army drill activities.