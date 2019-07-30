Local

Car, pickup collide in fatal crash next to walnut orchard south of Turlock

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident south of Turlock on Tuesday afternoon.

Few details were available on the crash, which was reported at about 4:15 p.m. on Bradbury Road just west of Walnut Road.

A car and pickup truck collided and ended up in a walnut orchard on the south side of Bradbury. Traffic was slowed as the CHP and Turlock Rural Fire District worked the scene.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
