Car, pickup collide in fatal crash next to walnut orchard south of Turlock

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident south of Turlock on Tuesday afternoon.

Few details were available on the crash, which was reported at about 4:15 p.m. on Bradbury Road just west of Walnut Road.

A car and pickup truck collided and ended up in a walnut orchard on the south side of Bradbury. Traffic was slowed as the CHP and Turlock Rural Fire District worked the scene.

