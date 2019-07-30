Local
Car, pickup collide in fatal crash next to walnut orchard south of Turlock
CHP works fatal accident south of Turlock
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident south of Turlock on Tuesday afternoon.
Few details were available on the crash, which was reported at about 4:15 p.m. on Bradbury Road just west of Walnut Road.
A car and pickup truck collided and ended up in a walnut orchard on the south side of Bradbury. Traffic was slowed as the CHP and Turlock Rural Fire District worked the scene.
