Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/31/19)

MODESTO

What: Welcome Back to School Event

When: Friday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: James Marshall Park, 440 Sutter Ave.

Info: The City of Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department will partner with Modesto City Schools Student, Parent & Community Support Services to present the sixth annual event, which will provide over 50 community-based agencies, offering health and safety resource information, children’s activities, and more. There will also be a backpack giveaway; as supplies last and Parent/Guardian must be present. The community resource fair is free and all ages are welcome. Info: call SPCSS 209-492-5063.

What: Senior Day Dances

When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue

Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. $5 entry fee; sandwich and chips $5. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.

What: Golf Fore Community Hospice Tournament

When: Monday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road

Info: Community Hospice celebrates its 40th anniversary with the 18th annual tournament, a four-person scramble format. Entry fees included; a hosted lunch, a plated dinner, a live and silent auction and more. Early bird entry fee is $200 per person/$800 per foursome. After Sept. 1, the entry fee will be $225 per person/$900 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Info: to register visit, give.hospiceheart.org or contact the Community Hospice Foundation at 209-578-6370.

What: Wild West Jeans and Jewels Gala

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 5:30-11 p.m.

Where: Durrer Barn, 3500 Dunn Road

Info: Benefit programs for the Society for disAbilities. Tickets start at $100; sponsorships at $500. The event is strictly 21 and over. To purchase tickets visit societyfordisabilities.org, while supplies last. Info: including sponsorship, tickets, donation of auction items or to volunteer, Sasha Harris, 209-524-3536 ext. 3511 or email Sasha@societyfordisabilities.org.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: Nicholas Leffler will provide live music; the featured winery is Calaveras Wines with the special event being “Fiesta.” Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

OAKDALE

What: Concerts in the Park

When: Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Dorada Park, 600 N Second Ave.

Info: This week’s entertainment will be provided by The Heidi Brunk Band; rock, pop country and Motown. It is suggested to bring your own seating and snacks. Glass containers and bottles are not permitted in the park. Info: call the Chamber of Commerce at 209-847-2244 or visit www.oakdalechamber.com/concerts-in-the-park.

RIVERBANK

What: Bilingual Town Hall

When: Sunday, Aug. 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: St. Frances of Rome Church, 2827 Topeka St.

Info: Representative Josh Harder (CA-10) will host an in-person town hall at Riverbank’s St. Frances of Rome Church to provide constituents an opportunity to make their voices heard, ask questions about what’s happening in Washington, and get help with federal issues. Info: visit harder.house.gov/town-halls, to RSVP, or visit the Reps Facebook page. Constituents who have signed up for Rep. Harder’s e-newsletter program will also receive an email invitation.

SONORA

What: UCCE Open Garden Day

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Cassina High School campus, 251 S. Barretta St.

Info: The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding an Open Garden Day at the demonstration garden at Cassina High School. Open Garden Days are held the first Saturday of the month, rain or shine. Activities are for all age levels. Info: contact the UCCE office at 209-533-5695 or visit ucanr.edu/sites/Tuolumne_County_Master_Gardeners.

40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that Racor Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of fuel filters and water seperators for diesel engines, had canceled its move to Manteca in favor of Modesto’s Beard Industrial District. The plan was to build a new complex on 14-acres, with an initial investment of $4 million with at least 4 buildings and increase to 250,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space over a 7-8 year period.