Fire in far Northern California results in appeal for Modesto to conserve electricity

The Modesto Irrigation District is asking customers to restrict their electricity usage due to a fire hundreds of miles away.

The Tucker fire, which started Sunday afternoon in the Modoc National Forest near Alturas on the northeast part of the state, is causing regional power supply shortages “beyond our control,” MID spokeswoman Melissa Williams said in an email.

“MID asks that all customers at home and at work reduce the use of electricity today, Monday July 29 from 4 to 8 p.m.”

Though MID generates its own power, it also buys electricity from additional sources. Some of that power was being delivered through transmission lines in the fire area, Williams said.

“Working together we can conserve energy and minimize any power outages.”

The Tucker fire had burned nearly 2.,500 acres as of Monday afternoon. According to the Klamath Falls Herald and News, firefighters were reporting erratic fire behavior and activity in all areas of the fire.

MID’s web site, Facebook page and Twitter feed will include up-to-date information as power supply conditions change, Williams said.

MID offers the following tips to conserve power:

▪ Set your air conditioner to 78 degrees or higher.

▪ Postpone using major appliances until after 8 p.m.

▪ Turn off all unnecessary lights.

The company offers the following tips in case of a power outage:

▪ If your lights dim or flicker, immediately turn off all electronic equipment.

▪ Turn off heating and cooling appliances until after power has been restored.

▪ If you see, hear or smell signs of an electric flash or fire, or note anything unusual at the time of the power outage, report these to MID.

▪ Move outdoors to a shady area or open doors and windows.

▪ Continue to drink plenty of water.

▪ Most modern refrigerators will maintain adequate cooling for over six hours if doors are not opened.