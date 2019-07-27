Names of Note: August 10 gathering will honor couple who has served Waterford well

Phil and Myrna Stine will be honored for their many years of service in Waterford, California, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Waterford will recognize Phil and Myrna Stine on Aug. 10 for their long service in business and civic life.

They were children when their families moved to the town in the 1930s. They later owned Waterford Feed Store, which became Ace Hardware, and started Waterford Irrigation Company.

Phil Stine served as mayor and city councilman in the 1970s. He also has been a dairy farmer and has grown almonds and walnuts. Myrna Stine has been involved with the Soroptimist Club and with Tri-W, a local service group.

The Stines helped raise money to build the Waterford Community Center. They donated the site of the Communty Bible Church.

And Phil Stine is an expert in witching wells, using a willow branch as a divining rod to find water. The New York Times once did a story on him.

He also helped bring drip irrigation to Northern California, following a visit to Israel to see this water-saving technology.

“Phil and Myrna always had time for others, whether it was customers, friends or organizations,” the event planners said in an email to The Modesto Bee.

The gathering will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 10, at Community Bible Church, 14143 Yosemite Boulevard, Waterford. People who can’t make it can send notes and cards to Stine Appreciation Day, P. O. Box 127, Waterford 95386.

Times Square awaits

Gabrielle “Gaby” Lucero, 18, of Modesto will be part of a video display in Times Square that highlights Down syndrome.

The famous jumbo screen at the New York City landmark will feature about 500 children, teens and adults with Down on Sept. 14. The annual event captures people “working, playing and learning alongside friends and family,” a news release said.

The photos were chosen from more than 3,000 entries submitted to the National Down Syndrome Society.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities. Submit items to jholland@modbee.com.