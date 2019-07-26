Modesto officials said they might rule on Straight Pride permit Friday. Here’s an update

Hear what one Modestan thinks of Straight Pride event Cristal Diaz of Modesto spoke Wednesday, July 24, 2019, about her support for LGBTQ people targeted by the planned Straight Pride event next month. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cristal Diaz of Modesto spoke Wednesday, July 24, 2019, about her support for LGBTQ people targeted by the planned Straight Pride event next month.

As of Friday evening, Modesto officials had not announced whether a Straight Pride parade and rally would get a permit.

The National Straight Pride Coalition has asked to use Graceada Park for an Aug. 24 gathering in support of what it calls traditional values.

City spokesman Thomas Reeves said earlier this week that a decision could be made by Friday. That is now “highly doubtful,” he said in a Friday afternoon email.

The event has stirred protest from LGBTQ people in Modesto and elsewhere, who see it as a threat to their freedom and safefy. Some contend that Straight Pride is racist as well, because its website touts “whiteness/Caucasian” as a key part of Western civilization.

The debate has drawn coverage in USA Today, the Washington Post and other media.

One group of local opponents is organizing a counter-demonstration in nearby Enslen Park.

The Central Valley Pride Center, also known as MoPRIDE, is working to provide “safe spaces” from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on that day. The center supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people and their allies.

The main organizers for Straight Pride are the coalition’s Don Grundmann of Santa Clara and Mylinda Mason of Modesto. They expect up to 500 people in the park’s Mancini Bowl from noon to 4 p.m.

However, at two other events Grundmann held, less than five supporters showed up at each.

Reeves said earlier that the Modesto Police Department would make safety plans if the permit is issued. The city attorney and risk managers also are involved in the permit review.

City Manager Joe Lopez discussed the issue an email to employees Thursday. He noted that Modesto has a “tremendously diverse population,” but officials also must respect Straight Pride’s right to free speech.

“Although the city may not share in the beliefs of some groups who choose to hold events here, the city of Modesto cannot deny a permit based on an organization’s values, the content of speeches, or the views of speakers,” Lopez wrote.

“... If the event is approved, we anticipate a large assembly of supporters and protesters to show up here in Modesto. We also expect regional, state and potentially national media coverage. Our skilled law enforcement team will appropriately plan for the event and respond if necessary.”