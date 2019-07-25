Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting that injured 2 people, killed dog

Tiante Winn, 21 yrs of Empire, Calif. is a suspect in a drive-by shooting on June 21, 2019 in Modesto, Calif. Modesto Police Dept.

An Empire man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a drive-by shooting in downtown Modesto that injured two people and killed a dog.

The shooting occurred at 4 a.m. on June 21 as someone from the suspects’ vehicle shot into the victims’ vehicle as they both traveled west on Needham Street from five points, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

A woman suffered major injuries but survived and a man sustained a grazing wound. A dog inside the vehicle was also shot and had to be euthanized.

Detectives last week served a search warrant at the home of 21-year-old Tiante Nathaniel Winn, where they gathered evidence to support his was involved in the shooting, Bear said.

Winn wasn’t home during the search but was stopped by Ceres Police on Tuesday at Park and Ninth Streets. He was arrested on a warrant for attempted murder.

Bear said investigators believe there are other people involved in the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Shane Castro at castros@modestopd.com