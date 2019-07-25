Pedestrian in fatal hit and run south of Modesto identified

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run collision southwest of Modesto on Tuesday night has been identified as a 25-year-old Illinois resident.

The California Highway Patrol says Brian Crooks was hit by a 2003 to 2004 Infiniti G35 that was traveling north on Vivian Road, south of Service Road, at about 9:40 p.m.

Investigators say Crooks was killed in the first collision but his remains were run over by other vehicles before someone stopped to call 911. It’s possible the other motorists didn’t know they were running over a person, according to the CHP.

The Infiniti involved in the collision is expected to have damage to the front end, including the bumper, hood and windshield.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the driver are asked to call the Modesto area CHP at 209-545-7440.