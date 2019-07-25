Woman killed after vehicle rolls off Highway 99 onto frontage road in Salida

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A Stockton woman died early Thursday morning after her vehicle went off Highway 99 and overturned onto a frontage road in Salida.

Mary Johnson, 58, was driving a Ford SUV north on Highway 99, south of Hammett Road, when for unknown reasons she made a sudden right turn, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Thomas Olsen. The crash occurred at around 12:30 a.m.

Johnson’s vehicle traveled off of the east side of the road, crashed through a chain link fence and overturned, landing in the southbound lanes of Pirrone Road.

Johnson was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Doctors Medical Center where she died of her injuries.

A passenger, 41-year-old Jaquai Kimble, was lying down in the backseat without a seat belt at the time of the collision but escaped with moderate injuries, Olsen said.

He said an inspection of the vehicle’s safety restraint system will be done to determine if Johnson was wearing a seatbelt, wearing it improperly, or if some type of malfunction occurred in the system.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.