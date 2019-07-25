Woman going to jury duty assaulted in downtown Modesto

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 65-year-old woman on her way to jury duty earlier this month was assaulted by another woman who tried to rob her.

The victim was walking out of the parking garage at 11th and K streets at about 8:30 a.m. on July 9 when the suspect, whom she’d just passed, ran up behind her and pushed her to the ground, according to Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear.

The suspect punched the victim and tried to grab her purse before fleeing the scene when a third woman began yelling at her.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital with minor injuries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The suspect, 49-year-old Sheri Kucera, was located by officers at Paradise Road and Wade Avenue about 30 minutes later, Bear said.

Kucera was arrested and has been charged with attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.