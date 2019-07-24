CHP searching for driver in fatal hit and run south of Modesto

A man in his 20s was fatally struck by a car on a country road southwest of Modesto Tuesday night and run over by several other vehicles before someone stopped and called 911.

The man’s remains were found on Vivian Road, just south of Service Road, at about 9:40 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol officer Ming Hsu.

Investigators are looking for a 2003 to 2004 Infiniti G35 with damage to the front end, including the bumper, hood and windshield.

Hsu said they believe the man died when he was hit by the Infiniti and that other motorists who hit him might not have been aware he was a person.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the driver are asked to call the Modesto area CHP at 209-545-7440.