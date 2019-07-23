Fire at farmhouse north of Denair draws crews from wide area

Fire damages farmhouse north of Denair A fire damaged a farmhouse on Sperry Road, north of Denair, California, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fire damaged a farmhouse on Sperry Road, north of Denair, California, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

A fire Tuesday late Tuesday afternoon damaged a farmhouse about halfway between Hughson and Denair.

Details were not immediately available on the fire, reported at about 5 p.m. at the southeast corner of Sperry and Doerksen roads.

The Denair Fire District led the response. It had help from agencies that included Turlock, Turlock Rural, Ceres, Westport and Stanislaus Consolidated.

