Fire at farmhouse north of Denair draws crews from wide area
Fire damages farmhouse north of Denair
A fire Tuesday late Tuesday afternoon damaged a farmhouse about halfway between Hughson and Denair.
Details were not immediately available on the fire, reported at about 5 p.m. at the southeast corner of Sperry and Doerksen roads.
The Denair Fire District led the response. It had help from agencies that included Turlock, Turlock Rural, Ceres, Westport and Stanislaus Consolidated.
