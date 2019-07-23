Local

Fire at farmhouse north of Denair draws crews from wide area

A fire Tuesday late Tuesday afternoon damaged a farmhouse about halfway between Hughson and Denair.

Details were not immediately available on the fire, reported at about 5 p.m. at the southeast corner of Sperry and Doerksen roads.

The Denair Fire District led the response. It had help from agencies that included Turlock, Turlock Rural, Ceres, Westport and Stanislaus Consolidated.

John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
