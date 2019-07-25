Caring for adults with disabilities 24/7 just got easier with new Turlock program

The United Cerebral Palsy office on E Monte Vista avenue in Turlock, Calif. is pictured July 24, 2019. pguerra@modbee.com

Adults with cerebral palsy can enjoy crafts, games and even karaoke at a respite center in Turlock while their families get a break from 24-hour daily care.

The United Cerebral Palsy Adult Disabled Respite Care Program is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 959 E. Monte Vista Ave.

Legacy Health Endowment awarded a $70,000 grant to United Cerebral Palsy of Stanislaus County to run the program designed to improve the lives of disabled adults and their families. The care center opened last Saturday.

“We have a strong interest in helping families with adult children who have disabilities,” said Jeff Lewis, chief operations officer of the Legacy Endowment. “They need a respite sometimes and this is one way to help them out.’

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lewis said government programs assisting families with disabled adults have gone by the wayside. The new center in Turlock welcomes adults with cerebral palsy; those with other disabilities can use the center if it’s within the purview of UCP.

The fee is $5 per adult. Families can reserve space by calling (209) 577-2122. Participants can bring food and beverages. Staff members at the center are able to feed and provide personal care to participants.

Lewis said the grant is enough to fund the respite program for a year. Funding could be extended for another year after the program is evaluated.

The Legacy Endowment also is working on a respite care program for families with autistic children.