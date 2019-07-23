10 years after his death, Modesto Police Sgt. Steve May remembered

MPD remembers fallen Sgt. Steve May On Tuesday July 23, 2019 the Modesto Police Department held a ceremony in downtown Modesto, Calif. commemorating the tenth anniversary of the death of Sgt. Steve May. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On Tuesday July 23, 2019 the Modesto Police Department held a ceremony in downtown Modesto, Calif. commemorating the tenth anniversary of the death of Sgt. Steve May.

Modesto Police Sgt. Steve May died on July 23, 2009. On Tuesday, the 10th anniversary of that date, his former colleagues and current officers honored May at a brief ceremony at police department headquarters.

At the time of his death, May had been in a coma after being critically injured during a high-speed chase involving a stolen car in Modesto’s airport neighborhood on July 29, 2002.

Joshua Scott Corralejo, 18, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and had stolen a black GMC pickup. Corralejo ran several stop signs before hitting May’s patrol car broadside in the intersection of South Santa Cruz Avenue and Mono Drive.

The collision rammed May’s car into a tree, pinning him inside the vehicle. He suffered a fractured skull, internal injuries and multiple broken bones.

Corralejo died moments after hitting May when he lost control of the pickup and was ejected when it struck a house.

May never regained consciousness.

“Steve recognized the dangers of police work, but also the significance of the thin blue line,” retired Sgt. Tim Helton said during Tuesday’s ceremony. “He was dedicated to keeping his peers and the citizens of Modesto safe.”