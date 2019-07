What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is seeking family members or friends of a Modesto-area woman who died recently.

Cathy Emery, 50, died July 3 at a hotel in Modesto.

Any family members, or people who know of their relatives’ whereabouts, are asked to contact the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.