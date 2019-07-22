Local
Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/23/19)
MODESTO
What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Guest speaker will be Tony Rocha, a curator from Castle Air Museum near Atwater. Info: activities and meetings contact Bob Kredit, 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: Code Night at ValleyWorx
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: ValleyWorx, 4701 Stoddard Road
Info: The Valley Software Developers group invites the community to Code Night on the second floor of the American Medical Response building. The group will be covering the systems language software, Rust, in the first of a three-part series. Info or RSVP: www.meetup.com/Valley-Software-Developers/events.
What: Stanislaus PAL 3-on-3 Tournament
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Mellis Park, 601 S. Martin Luther King Drive
Info: Stanislaus County Police Activities League invites youth teams, grade 7-12, to its 3-on-3 Basketball tournament. The tournament is free and will have same day registrations from 8-9:30 a.m.; with games starting at 10 a.m. Info: Frank Natale at fnatale@stancopal.org or visit www.stancopal.org.
What: City of Modesto Non-Motorized Transportation Plan
When: Ongoing
Where: Online
Info: City of Modesto is seeking input on its Non-Motorized Transportation Plan as part of the Transportation Sales Tax Information (Measure L). Visit the interactive module page at www.modestogov.com/2363/Non-Motorized-Transportation-Plan-Survey to add your opinion. Info: City Engineer Vickey Dion at 209-3341-4712 or email at vdion@modestogov.com.
BALLICO
What: Historical & Classic Aircraft Viewing
When: Fourth Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Turlock Muni Airport, 13604 Newport Road
Info: The Turlock Regional Airport Association invites the community to tour among its collection of historical and classic aircraft. The viewing is free of charge. For more information contact the airport at 209-668-5542 or Rodney Voumard at 209-595-7783 or visit www.turlockairport.com.
ESCALON
What: Ripon Quarterback Club Trap Shoot
When: Saturday, 2-11 p.m.
Where: Escalon Sportsman's Club, 25195 E River Road
Info: The Ripon Quarterback Club event will promote the benefits of shooting sports for families, teams and individuals, and raise money to support the wide range of activities available to the youth of Ripon. Family Night at the Shooting Range will be hosted at the Escalon Sportsman's Club. In addition to the trap competition, the club is featuring tournaments for corn hole, Nerf shooting, horse shoes, youth activities, dinner, drinks and more. Info: www.riponqbclub.com or www.facebook.com/RiponQuarterbackClub or ripon.qb.club on Instagram.
HUGHSON
What: Hughson Senior Luncheon
When: Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 10 a.m.
Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 Fourth St.
Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior age 60 and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.
SONORA
What: Columbia College Jazz Series
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: First concert of the 2019-20 season will feature trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg and other guests in the Dogwood Theater. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Mountain Bookshop at the Junction or the college bookstore or call 209-588-5126. Season tickets are $110 and may be reserved by contacting Ashley Albertson at 209-483-4725.
STOCKTON
What: Community Hospice “Over The Edge”
When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m.
Where: California Building, 11 S. San Joaquin St.
Info: Join Community Hospice for the opportunity to rappel down the historic California Building in downtown Stockton. Participants have the opportunity to raise donations to support the services and programs of Community Hospice and other local nonprofits. Liquid Courage Reception on Friday, Aug. 16, 6-8 p.m. for sponsors, edgers and community partners. On Saturday, Aug. 17, the community is invited to the“Drop Zone Festival” on East Main Street between Hunter and South San Joaquin Street. Info: 209-578-6300 or visit give.hospiceheart.org/special-events.
25 YEARS AGO: It was reported that five customers filed a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Co., claiming the utility giant has deprived Californians of savings by keeping mum about a cut-rate billing option. In a class-action lawsuit, the plaintiffs demand a refund of $16 billion they contend customers would have saved if they knew about the so-called "time-of-use" billing option. The plaintiffs, from Sonoma, Yolo and Stanislaus counties, filed suit Thursday in Stanislaus County Superior Court.
