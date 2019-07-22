Local
Riverbank police IDs man struck and killed by Amtrak train on river bridge
Akshay Singh, 22, of Modesto was the man struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday in Riverbank, police said Monday.
Singh was hit by the southbound passenger train at about 4 p.m. at the south end of the railroad bridge over the Stanislaus River.
He and his girlfriend had walked across the entire bridge from Jacob Myers Park at the north end, and he was struck just after they turned around, Riverbank Police Chief Erin Kiely said by phone Monday.
The accident was “just a misjudgment,” Kiely said, and neither suicide nor foul play is suspected.
The speed of the train was not available Monday. The accident delayed Amtrak for about two and a half hours, two passengers told The Modesto Bee by email.
The track is owned by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, a high-volume freight carrier.
