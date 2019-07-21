Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/22/19)

MODESTO

What: Didgeridoo Down Under

When: Monday

Where: Modesto and Salida libraries

Info: Children and their families can enjoy Didgeridoo Down Under at all 13 Stanislaus County libraries this July. This interactive and educational show includes music, art, puppetry, comedy and science and is designed to promote tolerance and respect for all people and cultures. Info: Modesto Library, at 1 p.m., 1500 I Street., call 209-558-7810; Salida Library, at 4 p.m., 4835 Sisk Road, call 209-543-7353.

What: Ableton Live Demonstration

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Modesto Library, 1500 I St.

Info: Ages 13 and up are invited to explore the Ableton Live 10 + Push, a digital instrument pad. All experience levels are welcome to explore digital audio creation and original songwriting in this interactive workshop. Participants will have the opportunity to play live drum sounds, step sequence beats, and make loops as they learn the basics of navigating musical production software. Community members are welcome to bring their in-progress musical projects, or start from scratch. Info: visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

What: Stroke Support Group

When: Tuesday, 6-7 p.m.

Where: DMC – McHenry Conference Center, 1445 McHenry Ave.

Info: Doctors Medical Center invites the community to its free stroke support group. The group is open to stroke survivors, caregivers, friends and healthcare professionals. The goal is to provide information that is useful and relevant, share stories and support one another. No registration necessary. Info: Krista Deans at 209-576-3569 or email krista.deans@tenethealth.com.

What: Sons In Retirement Branch 103 Monthly Luncheon

When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto

Info: Guest speaker will be Tony Rocha, a curator from Castle Air Museum. Info: Activities and meetings contact Bob Kredit, 209-672-0326 or visit sirinc2.org/branch103.

What: Summer breakfast and lunch program

When: Through Friday

Where: Capistrano Elementary and Empire Community Park

Info: The Empire Unified School District will be offering its summer breakfast and lunch program through Friday. For Capistrano Elementary: breakfast 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For Empire Community Park (I Street and Yosemite Boulevard): lunch noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday-Friday. For more information, call the district office at 209-521-2800, ext. 4.

CERES

What: El Concilio Coalition Meeting

When: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Argus High School, 2555 Lawrence St.

Info: El Concilio invites the community to its next coalition meeting. Featured speaker is Mark Garvin from Stanislaus County Mediation Center and Landlord Tenant Resolution. Lunch will be provided. For more information contact Teresa Guerrero at 209-338-5700 or email tgue@elconcilo.org

DENAIR

What: Chess Lessons

When: Tuesdays in July, 3-5 p.m.

Where: Denair Library, 4801 Kersey Road

Info: The Denair Library will provide dedicated space to chess players of all experience levels. All ages can enjoy friendly, unranked games and interested participants are asked to bring their own boards, chess pieces, and clocks to the event. Info: contact Paden Hardy at 209-634-1283 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

HUGHSON

What: Decades of the 20th Century

When: Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Hughson Library, 2412 Third St.

Info: Hughson Library is hosting a variety of programs themed to different decades from the 20th century. Will feature highlights from the 1970s. Participants can create a pet rock, build a homemade lava lamp, make a mini disco ball, create a Spirograph design, or make a smiley face button. Info: Heather Bailey at 209-883- 2293 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org, under the “Events and Classes” tab.

RIVERBANK

What: Strength Training Class for Older Adults

When: Tuesdays & Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Where: Riverbank Community Center, 3600 Santa Fe St.

Info: The Healthy Aging Association will offer free strength training classes for older adults, ages 60 and over. The Young at Heart Strength Training classes work on strength, balance and flexibility to help reduce the risk of falling and to help participants maintain their independence. Exercises can be done seated or standing. For more information call 209-525-4670.

TURLOCK

What: East-West Turlock Sub-basin Advisory Committees

When: Thursday, 2 p.m.

Where: Turlock Irrigation District, 333 E. Canal Drive

Info: The East-West Turlock Sub-basin Technical Advisory Committees will be holding a joint meeting in Board Room 203. Interested members of the public and stakeholders are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 209-668-4142 or email Board Secretary Allison Martin at AMartin@turlock.ca.us.