Amtrak train kills pedestrian on railroad bridge in Riverbank, police say

An Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian Friday on the railroad bridge across the Stanislaus River in Riverbank, police said.

The man was walking along the tracks with a woman when the accident happened around 4 p.m. near River Cove Drive, Sgt. Joshua Clayton of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said. It provides police service in Riverbank.

The man’s name has not been released. The woman is cooperating with the investigation, and neither foul play nor suicide is suspected, Clayton said.

The passenger train had been headed north when the accident happened at the south end of the bridge. The tracks remained in service for both Amtrak and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

Watch for updates to this story.