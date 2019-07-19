Local

Amtrak train kills pedestrian on railroad bridge in Riverbank, police say

A train killed a pedestrian on the railroad bridge across the Stanislaus River in Riverbank, CA, on Friday, July 19, 2019.
An Amtrak train struck and killed a pedestrian Friday on the railroad bridge across the Stanislaus River in Riverbank, police said.

The man was walking along the tracks with a woman when the accident happened around 4 p.m. near River Cove Drive, Sgt. Joshua Clayton of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said. It provides police service in Riverbank.

The man’s name has not been released. The woman is cooperating with the investigation, and neither foul play nor suicide is suspected, Clayton said.

The passenger train had been headed north when the accident happened at the south end of the bridge. The tracks remained in service for both Amtrak and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
