Ceres boy who had been in critical condition after falling into pool has died

The 1-year-old Ceres boy who had been in critical condition after falling into a swimming pool this week has died, according to authorities.

Ceres police Sgt. Greg Yotsuya said that based on the preliminary investigation, the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, according to a news release Friday. “Investigators are still completing their full investigation and no further details will be released until it is completed.”

Yotsuya said in the release that the Sacramento County coroner’s office notified Ceres investigators late Friday morning that the boy had died. He had been taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Yotsuya said Wednesday that the boy then was in critical condition at the medical center.

Ceres police received 911 calls around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday about a 1-year-old boy being unresponsive after falling in to a swimming pool at a home in the 2600 block of El Dorado Drive.

A neighbor was performing CPR when officers arrived, according to the release. Officers took over CPR until firefighters and an ambulance crew arrived.

Yotsuya asks anyone with information about the case to call Detective Matt Berlier at 209-538-5616.