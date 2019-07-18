Local

No one injured when school bus driven by sales rep goes off Tuolumne road, CHP says

School bus safety operation in Modesto

California Highway Patrol officers rode with and followed behind Modesto students to look for drivers violating traffic laws regarding school buses. By
Up Next
California Highway Patrol officers rode with and followed behind Modesto students to look for drivers violating traffic laws regarding school buses. By

No one was injured Thursday morning when a school bus driven by a sales representative went off a Tuolumne County road.

The bus was about to enter Summerville High School on Tuolumne Road when it went off a slight embankment, the California Highway Patrol reported. No one else was aboard the bus, which was being demonstrated for the school, CHP said.

The bus was not damaged, and a tow truck got it back onto the road, the report said.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland
John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.
  Comments  