No one injured when school bus driven by sales rep goes off Tuolumne road, CHP says
No one was injured Thursday morning when a school bus driven by a sales representative went off a Tuolumne County road.
The bus was about to enter Summerville High School on Tuolumne Road when it went off a slight embankment, the California Highway Patrol reported. No one else was aboard the bus, which was being demonstrated for the school, CHP said.
The bus was not damaged, and a tow truck got it back onto the road, the report said.
