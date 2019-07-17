Ceres boy in critical condition after falling into pool

Simple steps to be safe around pools and prevent accidents this summer Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be safe. Here are some of the simple steps that save lives around pools.

A Ceres boy was in critical condition at hospital about noon Wednesday after falling in to a swimming pool the night before, according to police.

Ceres police Sgt. Greg Yotsuya said police received 911 calls around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday of a one-year-old child being unresponsive after falling into a swimming pool at a home in the 2600 block of El Dorado Drive.

He said people were performing CPR on the boy when officers arrived. He said officers took over until firefighters and ambulance personnel arrived. Yotsuya said the boy was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

The medical center provided Yotsuya an update about noon Wednesday, stating the boy was in critical condition. Yotsuya said he did not know the circumstances of how the boy got in to the pool, and the incident remains under investigation.

