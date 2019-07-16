Local
Firefighters quickly control attic, roof fire in Enslen area of Modesto
Fire damages attic in Enslen area of Modesto
A fire damaged a roof and attic on the 1100 block of Enslen Avenue on Tuesday evening, the Modesto Fire Department reported.
It responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Enslen and quickly controlled the fire, Battalion Chief Andrew Hunter said at the scene. It is believed to have started from a power line brought down by a tree branch, he said.
No one appeared to be home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured, Hunter said.
Comments