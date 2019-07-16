Local

Firefighters quickly control attic, roof fire in Enslen area of Modesto

A fire damaged a roof and attic on the 1100 block of Enslen Avenue on Tuesday evening, the Modesto Fire Department reported.

It responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Enslen and quickly controlled the fire, Battalion Chief Andrew Hunter said at the scene. It is believed to have started from a power line brought down by a tree branch, he said.

No one appeared to be home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured, Hunter said.

Profile Image of John Holland
John Holland

John Holland covers breaking news and has been with The Modesto Bee since 2000. He has covered agriculture for the Bee and at newspapers in Sonora and Visalia. He was born and raised in San Francisco and has a journalism degree from UC Berkeley.

