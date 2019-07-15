Stanislaus coroner seeks family of Modesto man, 67

What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is trying to reach family of a Modesto man who was transient at the time of his recent death.

Anyone related to Aubrey Richardson, 67, or who knows how to contact family is asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.