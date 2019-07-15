Stanislaus coroner seeks family of Modesto man, 67

A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.
The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is trying to reach family of a Modesto man who was transient at the time of his recent death.
Anyone related to Aubrey Richardson, 67, or who knows how to contact family is asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 209-567-4480.
A Modesto California man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Manteca, police in that city reported. The two-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Spreckels Avenue and Dupont Court.
