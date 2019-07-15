Modesto man killed in traffic collision in Manteca

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Modesto man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Manteca, police in that city reported. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office identified him Monday morning as Joshua Timby, 28.

The two-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Spreckels Avenue and Dupont Court. Officers arrived to find a 2012 Toyota Corolla and a 1974 Chevrolet pickup blocking traffic. Each vehicle was occupied by only its driver.





Timby was pinned in his car. Manteca Fire Department personnel responded and extracted him, and lifesaving measures were taken, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a 16-year-old boy who lives in Manteca, was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, evaluated and released. The youth was cooperative with investigators, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said. The Manteca Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team, as well as detectives, are conducting the investigation. As of early Monday, no information was available on the circumstances of the collision. The juvenile driver’s name will not be released because of his age.





