Illness causes TLC to cancel Stanislaus Fair gig. But “Hold On,” En Vogue steps in

En Vogue will perform at the Stanislaus County Fair on Tuesday night, July 16, 2019, replacing TLC, which canceled because of illness.

On the heels of canceling its Sunday night appearance at the California State Fair because of illness, the singing group TLC also had to bow out of its scheduled show Tuesday at the Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock.

Regarding the Sacramento engagement, TLC’s concert management team released the following statement: “Unfortunately due to Chilli losing her voice, TLC must cancel their appearance tonight at the California State Fair. They were very much looking forward to performing at the State Fair this year and hope to see everyone soon.”

Late Sunday afternoon, the Stanislaus fair followed with a news release on the Turlock cancellation, and announced that the singing group En Vogue will replace TLC.

“We are very disappointed TLC canceled, especially because the community was extremely excited for the show,” fair spokeswoman Adrenna Alkhas said in the release. “We know this is always a possibility in our line of business.

“We are still very excited to have En Vogue replacing them. We wish Chilli from TLC a fast recovery from losing her voice.”

En Vogue, formed in Oakland in 1989, is recognized as one of the top five highest-selling American female music groups in history, according to the news release. The group has sold over 20 million albums to date. Its transition into the digital age has garnered the group over 30 million streams and 26 million-plus YouTube views on its hit singles alone, including “Hold On,” “Free Your Mind,” “Never Gonna Get It,” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” “Don’t Let Go” and “Whatta Man,” featuring Salt N Pepa).

The current En Vogue lineup includes Cindy Herron-Braggs, Terry Ellis and Rhona Bennett. Herron-Braggs and Ellis are original members.