Some like it hot. The rest of us will just have to endure this week of days in 90s

Friends play softball in Davis Community Park on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Daily high temperatures in Modesto will fall from the mid-90s to the low 90s by the weekend, the National Weather Service predicts. jfarrow@modbee.com

It's summer. It's the Northern San Joaquin Valley.

It’s been hotter, though, including a three-day string of triple-digit temperatures in mid-June, before summer even began. So the week of mid-90s days that lies ahead is nothing shocking. And the nights will cool to the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service forecast for Modesto.

Monday’s high is expected to be near 94, with a west-northwest wind of up to 13 mph. Monday night, gusts could reach of tup 20 mph.

Tuesday should reach near 93 degrees, and Wednesday near 95.

The rest of the week will see a slight cooling: from near 94 Thursday to near 92 Friday and near 91 Saturday and Sunday.



