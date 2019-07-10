Yup, it’s summer: Temperature starts creeping up in Modesto

Santi Sanchez, 2, plays at the water park in Graceada Park in Modesto Calif., Wednesday, July 10, 2019. aalfaro@modbee.com

It’s been pretty easy to feel spoiled by Mother Nature around here in recent weeks. Outside of one run of triple-digit temperatures, daily highs have reached only the low 90s — or even the 80s. And the evenings have been downright chilly.

That’s about to change.

A warming trend will hit the Modesto area at the end of this week, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will start creeping up Thursday, with an anticipated high of 96 degrees. That will be followed by a high of 101 on Saturday and around 99 degrees on Sunday, said weather service forecaster Idamis Del Valle. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid 60s.

For the most part, Del Valle said, temperatures have been pretty seasonal. July and August are typically the hottest months of the year in Modesto, with an average high temperature of 94. That compares to 90 in June and 89 in September, Del Valle said.