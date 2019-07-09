Mother carrying baby struck by vehicle in north Modesto

Mother carrying baby struck by vehicle in Modesto A mother carrying her baby across Tully road near Mt. Vernon drive in Modesto, Calif. was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday July 9, 2019. The boy was carried by helicopter from Davis High to a hospital out of the area for precautionary reasons. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A mother carrying her baby across Tully road near Mt. Vernon drive in Modesto, Calif. was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday July 9, 2019. The boy was carried by helicopter from Davis High to a hospital out of the area for precautionary reasons.

A mother in a crosswalk carrying her 12-month-old son across Tully Road was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred at Tully and Mount Vernon Drive at about 3:30 p.m.

The 23-year-old mother and her baby were conscious and alert when first responders arrived on scene but the boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital out of the area for precautionary reasons, said Modesto Police Sgt. Steve Hinkley. The helicopter landed at nearby Davis High School.

The vehicle was traveling about 25 mph at the time of the collision as it turned left onto Tully, according to reports.

The driver stayed at the scene, Hinkley said.

The intersection is controlled by lights. Information about who had the right of way was not available Tuesday afternoon.