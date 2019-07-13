Names of Note: Kaiser renews $90,000 grant that has aided west Modesto’s mental health

2019 Modesto 4th of July Parade The City of Modesto, with the Modesto Kiwanis Club, celebrated the Fourth of July on Thursday, July 4, 2019, with a downtown parade in Modesto, CA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Modesto, with the Modesto Kiwanis Club, celebrated the Fourth of July on Thursday, July 4, 2019, with a downtown parade in Modesto, CA.

Kaiser Permanente has provided another $90,000 grant to promote mental health in west Modesto.

The money will fund the second year of a program that aims to reduce the stigma around depression, schizophrenia and other issues. The West Modesto Community Collaborative has worked since July 2018 to educate faith leaders, parents and others about these problems.

The first grant resulted in training of 22 clergy members and lay people in how to discuss mental health, Perfecto Munoz, executive director of the collaborative, said in a phone interview. They included west Modesto churches serving Latino, African-American and other congregations.

The collective also held two “block parties” where about 200 residents heard about mental health, Munoz said. And it spread the word via 10 “promotoras,” trained to work with Latino people.

The program, managed by the collective’s Andrea Prado, does not directly treat mental illness but points people to sources of care. This includes Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services.

All this will continue in the second year, which also will bring closer attention to children, Munoz said. They could be affected by witnessing domestic violence, for example, or by bullying.

“Now that we have the parents and the clergy at a level where they can do something, we’re spending more time educating youth on mental health,” Munoz said.

The second year also will add mental health education via radio station KCBP, a project of the Modesto Peace/Life Center at 95.5 FM. The schedule has not been set.





The grant is among $2 million that Kaiser awarded for 26 programs around Northern California that connect people with mental health services.

“Kaiser Permanente believes that a person’s culture should be at the center of their health care experience, not a barrier to getting the care they need,” said Corwin Harper, senior vice president and area manager, in a news release.

More information about the west Modesto program is at www.westmodestocollaborative.com or 209-522-6902.

The best of the Fourth

The Modesto Kiwanis Club announced the top entries in the big Fourth of July parade it organized downtown:

Best overall trophy: Roberts Auto/Valley Music

Chairman’s trophy: My Little Balloon Co. - Denise Seymour

Overall equestrian unit: Mid Valley Agricultural Services

Individual equestrian: Mid Valley Agricultural Services

Equestrian club: Los Charros de la Vivian Road

Farm: EXACT Harvesting Corp.

Antique car (pre-1940): Don’s Mobile Glass

Classic car (pre-1973): Central Valley British Car Club

Custom car: Modesto Kiwanis

Antique car club: Modesto Area A’s

Custom car club: Impalas Car Club Modesto

Motorcycle group: Modesto Police Traffic Unit

Marching band: Modesto City Schools

Musical group:The Wet Bandidos

Military unit: Central California Valley Squadron of Commemorative Air Force

Color guard: American Legion Post 74

Corporate: Frantz Wholesale Nursery

Non-Profit: Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers

Comical/entertaining: Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Kids group: YES Company

Political: Councilmember Kristi Ah You

And finally ...

Modesto author Ken White will sign copies of his baseball novel, “Getaway Day,” at a San Francisco Giants game July 20.

The book is a coming-of-age story based partly on the day during the 1962 World Series when the rained-out Giants and Yankees moved their practices to Modesto.

White will sign and sell books from noon to 3 p.m. at From the Clubhouse, a memorabilia store at Oracle Park. The Giants will play the Mets there at 1:05 p.m. that day. Proceeds from the book sales will go to the Giants Community Fund.

Names of Note recognizes people and organizations for their contribution to their communities.