Local Meetings, club events in and around Modesto (07/09/19)

MODESTO

What: Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Hart Ransom Elementary School, 3930 Shoemake Ave.

Info: The Wood Colony MAC meets every 2nd Wednesday of the month. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, sheriff’s office, Supervisor Terry Withrow and other local agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. For more information, email woodcolonymac@gmail.com.

What: 30 Years of Women in Rotary Luncheon

When: Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Where: Concetta, 1205 J St.

Info: Sponosored by the Modesto Flex Rotary, the event will feature guest speakers Mary Ann Sanders, past president of Modesto Sunrise Rotary, and Lynn Dickerson, past president of Modesto Rotary. Info: contact Eugene Awuah at 209-996-3440 or Michael Gaffney 209-312-7698 or visit www.facebook.com/modestoflexrotary..

What: Munchkins at the Museum

When: Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.

Where: McHenry Museum, 1402 I St.

Info: The McHenry Museum’s “Munchkins at the Museum” is a celebration for children. Modesto Fire Department will barbecue hot dogs with treats from the Cupcake Lady, Pura Vida Shaved Ice available for purchase. Children’s activities include games, crafts and more. Free admission. Info: Geri G Lewis at glewis@mchenrymuseum.org.

What: California Cruisers Baseball Tryouts

When: Saturday, July 20, 8:30 a.m. to 2p.m.

Where: Orchard Park, 2200 Lincoln Oak Drive

Info: California Cruisers Baseball, a local travel team, will be holding tryouts for its competitive and developmental teams. Times: ages 8-10, 8:30-10 a.m.; 11-13, 10:30 a.m. to noon; 14-18, 12:30-2 p.m. Pitchers and catchers are asked to arrive 30 minutes early to be evaluated. Players will be evaluated on infield skills, outfield skills and batting skills. Info: email Tony Gonzales at tonyg.calcruisers@gmail.com.

ANGELS CAMP

What: Angels Camp Farmers Market

When: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Where: Utica Park, Golden Chain, Hwy. 49

Info: The community is invited to the Angels Camp Farmers Markets for its “Kids Night”. The Fabulous Off Brothers will provide live music. Call 209-822-8707 or email angelscampfarmersmarket@gmail.com or visit www.angelscampbusiness.com.

CERES

What: Ceres Concerts in the Park

When: Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Whitmore Park (at North and Third streets)

Info: Presented by the city of Ceres. The community is invited to listen to the night’s featured band, Ernie Bucio’s Little Big Band. Info: 209-538-5628.

DELHI

What: Seamless Summer Feeding Program

When: Through Friday, July 19

Where: Delhi High School Cafeteria, 16681 Schendel Road

Info: Breakfast is 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Accepting applications for the National School Lunch Program for 2019-20 school year, deadline ongoing. Info: Joseph Tenorio at 209-656-2000, ext. 5108, or Jtenorio@delhiusd.org.

HUGHSON

What: Hughson Senior Luncheon

When: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.

Where: Hughson Community Center, 2307 Fourth St.

Info: The community is invited to the Hughson Senior Luncheon Program. Any senior 60 years and older is eligible. Doors open at 10 a.m.; lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP by calling 209-480-4508. Info: 209 558-8698.

OAKDALE

What: Valley Home Municipal Advisory Council

When: Wednesday, 6:30 pm.

Where: Valley Home School Library, 13231 Pioneer Ave.

Info: The Valley Home MAC meets the second Wednesday of the month during January, April, July and October. The meeting will feature reports from the CHP, Sheriff’s Department, Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and other community agencies. Special presentations will be made upon request. Info: Nancy Osmundson at 209-847-6673 or email bestemor-1@msn.com.

SALIDA

What: Youth Basketball Fall Season/Session

When: Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12

Where: Salida Middle School, 5041 Toomes Road

Info: The Central Valley Hornets/Sacramento Jr-Kings Program have opened registration for its six-week fall season/session. The fall season is every Saturday Sept. 7 through Oct. 12 and features training sessions before all games. Open to boys and girls in grades 2-12. Sign up at cvhornets.com. Info: email centralvalleyhornets@yahoo.com.

TURLOCK

What: Turlock Library Reader’s Theater

When: Wednesday’s in July, 4 p.m.

Where: Turlock Library, 550 Minaret Ave.

Info: Members of the Reader’s Theater troupe will read a play, story, or poem from a prepared script. Participants will not be required to memorize any lines, nor will they wear costumes. Instead, the workshop will focus on helping all ages learn to use their voices to bring the stories to life. Info: contact Diane Bartlett at 209-664-8100 or visit www.stanislauslibrary.org under the “Events and Classes” tab.