Separate Modesto fires at warehouse, houses on Enslen Avenue, keep crews busy

Modesto firefighters battle five-alarm blaze at warehouse
Modesto Fire Department crews responded to a working structure fire at the corner of Tully Road and Ninth Street on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 9 p.m.
By
Two massive fires lit up the night sky in Modesto on Sunday night.
The unrelated five- and four-alarm blazes — one to an abandoned warehouse and another nearby involving two homes on Enslen Avenue — left nobody injured.
The first, to a commercial structure at the corner of Tully Road and 9th Street, started at around 9 p.m. and quickly went to five alarms. Several agencies attended to that fire, including the Modesto and Ceres fire departments and crews from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
Later, at least two homes suffered damage in the 1100 block of Enslen just south of Roseburg Avenue after a fire broke out. It went to four alarms.
