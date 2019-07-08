Separate Modesto fires at warehouse, houses on Enslen Avenue, keep crews busy

Modesto firefighters battle five-alarm blaze at warehouse Modesto Fire Department crews responded to a working structure fire at the corner of Tully Road and Ninth Street on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 9 p.m. The fire quickly went to multiple alarms, bring engines from Ceres, and Consolidated Fire Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Modesto Fire Department crews responded to a working structure fire at the corner of Tully Road and Ninth Street on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 9 p.m. The fire quickly went to multiple alarms, bring engines from Ceres, and Consolidated Fire Department.

Two massive fires lit up the night sky in Modesto on Sunday night.

The unrelated five- and four-alarm blazes — one to an abandoned warehouse and another nearby involving two homes on Enslen Avenue — left nobody injured.

The first, to a commercial structure at the corner of Tully Road and 9th Street, started at around 9 p.m. and quickly went to five alarms. Several agencies attended to that fire, including the Modesto and Ceres fire departments and crews from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.

Later, at least two homes suffered damage in the 1100 block of Enslen just south of Roseburg Avenue after a fire broke out. It went to four alarms.

At least one truck from the Manteca Fire Department was called to the fire involving the two houses.

We’ll have more on these fires later this morning.

One of 3 ladder trucks from Modesto Fire and Ceres Fire Departments shoots water on the north end of the structure. Modesto Fire Department responded to a working structure fire at the corner of Tully Road and 9th Street Tuesday, July 7, 2019 at 9pm. The fire quickly went to multiple alarms bring 3 fire ladder truck along with multiple other engines from throughout Stanislaus County. Marty Bicek Marty Bicek/The Modesto

