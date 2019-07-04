Memorial service for Modesto dentist on Saturday

A memorial service for the late Kevin Isenhower, a Modesto dentist, will be held July 6 at 10 a.m. at the Shelter Cove Community Church. The service is open to the public. Cobbler and ice cream — Isenhower’s favorite treats — will be served.

Isenhower died June 27 during a hike at Twin Falls on the island of Maui in Hawaii. Accompanied by his wife, Kim, Isenhower collapsed after saying he did not feel well, said his sister-in-law Jennifer DiSanto. Though authorities performed life-saving measures on Isenhower, he was later pronounced dead from cardiac arrest, DiSanto said.

The couple were in Hawaii for their 25th wedding anniversary as well as a friend’s wedding, DiSanto said.

Isenhower was a dentist out of Acree & Isenhower Family Dentistry for the past six years. He also worked for the Hope Dental Van through Ninevah Outreach, which provide free dental products and services around Modesto for those in need.

“Dr. Isenhower was a gentle and caring dentist, colleague and employer,” said a post on the dentistry’s Facebook page. “His presence in our office will be greatly missed.”

Outside of the family dentistry, Isenhower was a family man with many hobbies.

“He was personable, charismatic and just an overall incredible person,” DiSanto said. She said he enjoyed photography, fishing, baking, woodworking and cheering on the Raiders. Isenhower was also a passionate World War II history buff, DiSanto added.

Isenhower was a regular churchgoer, and always encouraged people to look to faith when needed, DiSanto said.

“We would call him the quiet giant — a peacemaker in the family,” she said.

Isenhower and his wife have four children — Elizabeth, Kathryn, Johnathan and William.

For those who wish to donate to the memorial fund, checks can be sent to P.O. Box 923 Denair, California, 95316. Donations will also be accepted at the memorial service.