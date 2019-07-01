Modesto trash pickup delayed one day for Fourth of July

Trash service in Modesto will be delayed one day Thursday and Friday because of the Fourth of July. Modesto Bee

Modesto is telling businesses and residents who have their garbage picked up Thursday and Friday to expect a one-day delay because of Thursday’s Fourth of July holiday.

Trash normally picked up Thursdays will be picked up Friday and the normal Friday pick up will occur Saturday, according to the city. For more information, call the city’s solid waste department at 209-577-5494.

In Turlock, garbage pickup operates on a normal schedule. Independence Day is not one of the three holidays observed by Turlock Scavenger, which provides garbate service for the city.