CHP investigating body found in bushes near Highway 99 and Crows Landing Road

‘Suspicious’ dead body found on Highway 99 on-ramp near Crows Landing Road in Modesto A dead body was found on the side of the Highway 99 on-ramp at Crows Landing Road on Saturday afternoon. The body was described as "suspicious" by CHP officers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A dead body was found on the side of the Highway 99 on-ramp at Crows Landing Road on Saturday afternoon. The body was described as "suspicious" by CHP officers.

A body was found on the right side of the Highway 99 on-ramp at Crows Landing Road on Saturday afternoon.

The body was described as that of an unidentified middle-aged female, according to the California Highway Patrol, and was found around 3 p.m. by a driver who was passing by. The CHP described the incident as “suspicious.”

The female was lying in the oleander bushes on the side of the on-ramp, the CHP said.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive on scene, and a medical professional determined the woman was dead at 3:07 p.m., the CHP reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The cause of her death was unknown late Saturday afternoon, as the CHP continued to investigate.



