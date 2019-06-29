Local
CHP investigating body found in bushes near Highway 99 and Crows Landing Road
A body was found on the right side of the Highway 99 on-ramp at Crows Landing Road on Saturday afternoon.
The body was described as that of an unidentified middle-aged female, according to the California Highway Patrol, and was found around 3 p.m. by a driver who was passing by. The CHP described the incident as “suspicious.”
The female was lying in the oleander bushes on the side of the on-ramp, the CHP said.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies were the first to arrive on scene, and a medical professional determined the woman was dead at 3:07 p.m., the CHP reported.
The cause of her death was unknown late Saturday afternoon, as the CHP continued to investigate.
