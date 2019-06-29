Games, resources offered to newest members of the community at Modesto fair

Information and resources were accompanied by snacks and games at a fair for refugees Saturday at Davis Park in Modesto, sponsored by the International Rescue Committee. pguerra@modbee.com.

Serious information and resources were accompanied by snacks and games at a fair for refugees Saturday at Davis Park in Modesto.

Clients of sponsoring organization the International Rescue Committee could learn about job and educational opportunities, health programs and available help. But there also were carnival games, sno cones, desserts and popcorn.

“We are trying to meet our clients where they are,” said Jim Stokes, site manager for IRC. Rather than come listen to a speaker, attendees could walk from booth to booth to get the information that was pertinent to them. Each family was assigned an interpreter to help with any language barriers.

One popular stop was the VOLT Institute, which offers training areas such as mechanics and forklift driving for the Stanislaus County Office of Education.

Kevin Fox said he met several people, including residents who had only been here for two or three days, who could benefit from the program.

“Many of these folks are coming to us in this community with skills but they’re not connected to our system,” Fox said.

Other booths included Ceres Adult School, Jessica’s House, the Stanislaus County Community Services Agency and many more.

The approach was working, Stokes said. “This is the best turnout we’ve had for our clients.”

For more information on the International Rescue Committee, call 209-667-2378.